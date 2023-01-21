RSS-spect#

I was hoping that people would see RSS as a key to decentralization, but it's hard to draw the picture because people have the wrong idea about RSS.#
I had a similar problem explaining why a Pub-sub company should support RSS without thinking of it as a "third party opportunity."#
Pub-sub could use a "really simple" interface. You could send any kind of message with RSS, and the knowledge of how to find the new stuff in a feed is totally established in developer-land.#
And that's what the Pub-sub people wanted. Ideas for new simple APIs. They look down on RSS as beneath them. I've seen "serious" devs do that over and over and it's a mistake. Simple is better, not trivial. Microsoft, for example, had something "much better" than RSS coming in the late 90s. Eventually they did get on board with RSS, to their credit.#
Sometimes the answer is so obvious you can't even see it. #
Last update: Saturday January 21, 2023; 5:39 PM EST.
