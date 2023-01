Twitter made a change so that you have to click a link to see the recent posts from people you follow. Hard to remember to do that, and you end up seeing a lot of disgusting crap. The stuff an algorithm chose for you, including posts from people you blocked. But you can work around this. If you have a bookmark for accessing Twitter, change it to this . Now you'll only see items from people you follow. None of the bullshit their algorithm chose "for you" which is really "for their advertisers" or "for whoever."