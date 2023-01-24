Why ChatGPT is a good thing#

We should be pleased that CNET is putting themselves out of business of being an authority on commodity info. That business isn't viable today much as being a travel agent isn't. #
Lots of what doctors do will be automated by ChatGPT too, and that's a good thing! They can give us more personal care. Their recommendations are also commodity, and rightly so. And I'm absolutely sure that the new way will save lives and make human bodies work better and live longer. #
The fuckups of medicine pile up. By the time you're my age it's happened so many times it's a wonder I'm still alive. (That said medicine saved my life twice, so there's that too.)#
Worrying about side-effects like CNETs demo, is like people worrying about typesetters losing their jobs when desktop publishing came around. This is evolution and imho it's a good thing. #
Last update: Tuesday January 24, 2023; 4:20 PM EST.
