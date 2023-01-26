I asked ChatGPT who owns the web. This is what it said.#
The World Wide Web is not owned by any single person or organization. It is a decentralized system of interconnected documents and other resources, linked by hyperlinks and URLs. The Web is maintained and developed by a community of individuals, companies, and organizations, who contribute to its growth and evolution. The core technology of the Web, including the HTTP and HTML standards, is developed and maintained by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). However, the web is also regulated by different countries with different laws and regulations, but no one owns the Web.#
Last update: Thursday January 26, 2023; 6:15 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)