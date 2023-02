Making good progress converting Drummer to email-based identity. I had all the pieces written, but I wasn't sure at first how they fit together. This morning I started down a path and everything clicked into place. Like a ski boot into a binding. When the pieces fit together like this I call it "clean living" -- we didn't cut any corners when doing this for FeedLand, and the two products share a foundation , the bits were already there. I hadn't worked on Drummer in almost a year. It took a while for the cobwebs to shake off. Nice to see you my old friend, who I've been using all this time. Anyway, I think we'll have a test version of this ready in a day or two. Deploy shortly after, fingers crossed, praise Murphy. I am not a lawyer and my mother loves me.