One of my favorite things on Twitter are the art channels. The curators post reproductions of famous works of art. And occasionally RT another art channel they feel is related to their artist. It's a way to broaden the art you get to see. When they talk about how horrible Twitter is they leave out stuff like this. However, without use of the API these channels can't exist, and since each is a labor of love, it's unreasonable to expect them to pay for it. #
There will be features that used to work in Drummer that won't work in the new version. I am shipping the first open source version of FeedLand at the same time, working on both -- and this is really precarious work. Drummer will work as an outliner. The scripting features will mostly work, the Twitter verbs obviously will not work. Your public files will be at different addresses. As I've said before I'm one person, doing the best I can. I expect people to be appreciative and supportive, friendly. Thanks in advance. 😄#
Last update: Wednesday February 8, 2023; 4:59 PM EST.
