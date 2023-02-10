A stressful week#

This has been an incredibly stressful week for me. It was supposed to be the week we launched testing of feedlandInstall, enough of a stretch on its own, but it also simultaneously became the week that Drummer had to be converted to a new identity system and HTTPS, all happening at the same time, thanks to the implosion of the API at Twitter. It's okay, it is what it is. I went into it with my eyes open, I knew there could be a day when we had to quickly get out of TwitterVille. 😄#
This added some extra chaos to the feedlandInstall process because the products share a package called daveappserver, and I had to make changes to how it works to get Drummer working, and there was a risk of FeedLand breakage as a result, and some breakage has occurred.#
We will get there. A new Drummer without Twitter for identity and a new open source release of FeedLand's server so a thousand instances can bloom. Everyone will want to be part of a FeedLand workgroup the same way they are joining Mastodon instances. Communities of feed readers serving larger communities of news users. #
Last update: Friday February 10, 2023; 9:56 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)