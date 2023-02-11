I was pulling my hair out trying to figure out why Caddy wasn't working with Drummer's websocket code. I was writing a post for the Caddy repo, asking for help, when I noticed it was working. I changed absolutely nothing. Didn't reboot anything, or change any configuration settings. So now we're much closer to being able to redirect to the new site and let the users start checking it out for real. #
One of the funny things about XML is that they pitched developers saying "Now you can create your own formats!" I'm sure they meant it, but once RSS was established, they tried to replace it with an incompatible format. Luckily, the W3C wasn't as powerful as Apple or Google, and their format didn't replace RSS. But, imho, when you push an open tech and someone takes you up on it, you should help, not fight them, ie if you really meant it.#
Last update: Saturday February 11, 2023; 3:18 PM EST.
