💥

It's kind of screwed up when fellow independent developers who have little or no investment in Twitter as a platform gloat over its apparent collapse. Imagine if you had built on Apple and they were screwing around with their developer platform and in the process making their developers spin their wheels, or maybe go out of business. I've been in that place, with Apple, a number of times. It would be really poor form for a Windows developer to gloat. I hope friends who have invested in other platforms remember the Golden Rule. Today we're moving as fast as we can and burning out, to get out of the way of Twitter's careening dumpster fire. Next year it could be your turn.