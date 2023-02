😄

I had an odd feeling last night watching the Knicks-Nets game last night. The revulsion was gone. These were two New York teams, roughly comparable, and there weren't any carpetbaggers or Nazis on the floor, at least none that I knew of. The weird feeling was pride. This is NY basketball. I like it. Both teams have a good foundation to build on, and lots of first round draft picks in the bank, so there's hope for more talent. But don't import people who already have their championship rings who expect us to root for them. We want a unique experience, suitable for our great city. I'm still a Knicks fan, but I could see myself rooting for the Nets. BTW, the Knicks won in a blowout , that also contributed to the good vibe.