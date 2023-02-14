Drummer users, we're almost ready to switch over to the new Drummer. If you want your files moved to the new server, you have to register your Twitter address and email address a new utility app. Read the instructions carefully. It takes less than a minute. All you need is access to the Twitter account you used for Drummer and to know what email address you want to use for your Drummer identity. #
What if friends treated their friends as nicely as they treat dogs. When you sensed they needed a little support, you'd look them in the eye and say "Who's the good girl?" Rub behind the ears and when they sit give them a treat. Inside of us, everyone, including you, is a little pup who just wants to know they're in the right place doing the right thing. #
I had an odd feeling last night watching the Knicks-Nets game last night. The revulsion was gone. These were two New York teams, roughly comparable, and there weren't any carpetbaggers or Nazis on the floor, at least none that I knew of. The weird feeling was pride. This is NY basketball. I like it. Both teams have a good foundation to build on, and lots of first round draft picks in the bank, so there's hope for more talent. But don't import people who already have their championship rings who expect us to root for them. We want a unique experience, suitable for our great city. I'm still a Knicks fan, but I could see myself rooting for the Nets. BTW, the Knicks won in a blowout, that also contributed to the good vibe. 😄#
If I were giving advice to NBA team owners, don't sign players who were stars on championshipteams. No one wants to see a team win just because they bought famous players with no hunger, and no link to the hometown. I love where the Knicks and Nets are now. I think NY is the best basketball city in the NBA. #
Last update: Tuesday February 14, 2023; 12:44 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)