Monday February 20, 2023; 2:07 PM EST
I want to be AI'd#
  • I’ve been writing on web 28+ years and all of it is archived in machine-readable form, no scraping needed.#
  • I’m fascinated by the idea of a ChatGPT type app digesting all my writing so I can ask "myself" various questions.#
  • Some writers are scared of having their archive turned into the learning material for an AI chatter, but not me. #
  • I'd love to be a guinea pig. #
  • If you need a license I will provide.#
  • Let me know. #

