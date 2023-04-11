💥

I've been thinking a lot recently about how we're made to conform, and how stifling that can be, how depressing. But -- is there anything other than conforming? Is there any way for any of us to be unique? When I think of my friends, I think of their individuality. I don't think I judge anyone based on their conformity. But I think I am always judged negatively for not conforming. It's all very confusing. I'll let you know if I figure it out.