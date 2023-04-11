Substack Notes is open. I have an account that I started a long time ago when I was trying out their newsletter publishing system. I ended up writing my own, because I didn't want to be locked in to using their editor. I like that I can edit my posts. Is there a character limit? I don't know. Can posts have titles? Where is the RSS feed for my posts? Does it support ActivityPub? Is there an API? The user interface is remarkably close to Twitter. More here.#
NBA playoffs start tonight. Expect a fair amount of basketball writing in the coming weeks. After that, the baseball season begins in earnest for Uncle D.#
I got an air fryer and had a chance to try it on a rib-eye steak yesterday, and omg it was sooo good. It took six minutes to cook, and then a few minutes to "rest" and it was as delicious as a steak off the grill, but without any of the work. I got the "budget pick" recommended by Wirecutter. It's easy to use, just plug it in and press some buttons. Not sure what I'll use the toaster oven for now. #
I've been thinking a lot recently about how we're made to conform, and how stifling that can be, how depressing. But -- is there anything other than conforming? Is there any way for any of us to be unique? When I think of my friends, I think of their individuality. I don't think I judge anyone based on their conformity. But I think I am always judged negatively for not conforming. It's all very confusing. I'll let you know if I figure it out. 💥#
Last update: Tuesday April 11, 2023; 12:23 PM EDT.
