I bet that a year from now there will be at least one huge Mastodon instance, with better features than the rest. Like there are lots of places to get coffee, there will be room for lots of big services that provide different experiences. And to create more headaches for everyone, the huge instances will develop differentiating features that are not supported by the others, without offering any interop. Early Mastodon fans will be as powerless to fix this as we are when it comes to Spotify, Amazon, Google et al calling their audio programs podcasts, even though they don't provide the feeds that would give users choice. It's best to have your eyes open about this before it becomes a big issue, by then it will be too late.