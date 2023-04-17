We hear from the politically correct folk on Mastodon that Twitter is dying and the cool people have moved to Mastodon. But I'm a scientist about this stuff, so not likely to believe hype because it's almost always wrong, and usually something valuable is being tossed, and often the people promoting the hype are self-interested. As I see it, all that is happening right now. Twitter is still orders of magnitude more installed in the modern news system than Masto. But I am on Masto, it's among the first links in my browser's chrome. But we're all still figuring out what it's used for. Twitter, even though itgreatly diminished from its former heights, is still the incumbent in the news world. That's why I say it's past time for the news industry to lead us off Twitter, but they refuse to see the opportunity.