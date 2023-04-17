We hear from the politically correct folk on Mastodon that Twitter is dying and the cool people have moved to Mastodon. But I'm a scientist about this stuff, so not likely to believe hype because it's almost always wrong, and usually something valuable is being tossed, and often the people promoting the hype are self-interested. As I see it, all that is happening right now. Twitter is still orders of magnitude more installed in the modern news system than Masto. But I am on Masto, it's among the first links in my browser's chrome. But we're all still figuring out what it's used for. Twitter, even though it is greatly diminished from its former heights, is still the incumbent in the news world. That's why I say it's past time for the news industry to lead us off Twitter, but they refuse to see the opportunity.#
Stack Exchange was a breakthrough, it accumulated a library of solved problems that you could borrow from, but you'd have to figure out which pieces went with others, and that was often an long arduous process, when it worked, and it didn't always work. ChatGPT is the next level after Stack Exchange. Now you just ask the question and you get docs customized to the exact problem you have and it writes docs that are better quality than what programmers write on Stack Exchange (not in any way diminishing their contribution). So this is like moving from a calculator to a spreadsheet. It's simply a higher-level tool.#
As Good As It Gets is one of the best movies ever made. It's got something for everyone. Heterosexual men get the example set by Melvin, played by Jack Nicholson, who despite his obvious insanity, is able to find love. Carol, played by Helen Hunt, gives up on not having a life, and accepts Melvin, even though he's so obviously completely out of his mind (as is she btw). For the mom, she gets to see her daughter have a life. The kid gets healthy and Simon gets a place to stay and friends who respect him for the loving generous person that he is (and also crazy). And we the audience get to relax and stop believing the lie that there is such a thing as human perfection. We learn to accept ourselves and others as having valid points of view, that may seem crazy, especially when combined with our own insanity, and realize that we can be kind and generous to each other, even if they aren't the perfect person we insist we're entitled to. The title sums up everything. If you're happy, if you feel good, that's good enough, in fact it's as good as it gets. BTW, I like to write about this movie. I've done it a bunch of times.#
