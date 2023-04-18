I suppose everyone has a different experience for every social network. I have a lot of old dear friends on Facebook who I'd never see online or in real life -- and this is such a huge blessing, given that I live in the remote Catskills, where some very nicepeople live, and many of them are friends on Facebook too. There is no such thing as a purely good social network, whether it's owned by the mega silicon valley tech cartel, or if it's a distributed fediverse -- the networks for most people are defined by the users, not who provides the system. Yeah in a way that's naive and in another way it's humble and practical. We all are only going to be around for a few more years. Enjoying the people you like and love, imho, is a big part of what makes being alive worth it. So if it's a small sin to help Facebook dominate in a very very very small way, well sometimes I don't recycle either. And no one knows the big picture, so I'm going to go ahead and keep using Facebook, because I find love there, and that's a big deal.