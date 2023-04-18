On Facebook, yesterday I asked which Succession character you most identify with, with some hilarious results. And today I ask a different question, which Succession character do you like the best?#
I suppose everyone has a different experience for every social network. I have a lot of old dear friends on Facebook who I'd never see online or in real life -- and this is such a huge blessing, given that I live in the remote Catskills, where some very nice different people live, and many of them are friends on Facebook too. There is no such thing as a purely good social network, whether it's owned by the mega silicon valley tech cartel, or if it's a distributed fediverse -- the networks for most people are defined by the users, not who provides the system. Yeah in a way that's naive and in another way it's humble and practical. We all are only going to be around for a few more years. Enjoying the people you like and love, imho, is a big part of what makes being alive worth it. So if it's a small sin to help Facebook dominate in a very very very small way, well sometimes I don't recycle either. And no one knows the big picture, so I'm going to go ahead and keep using Facebook, because I find love there, and that's a big deal. #
Last update: Tuesday April 18, 2023; 10:46 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)