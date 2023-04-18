 
Tuesday April 18, 2023; 11:05 PM EDT
Production note #
  • To people who get the nightly email: #
  • The Linkblog Items For The Day section should look pretty much as it looked yesterday, even though I've switched to new software for editing the linkblog. #
  • The URL of the linkblog feed has changed as well, so if you subscribe to it in a feed reader, you might want to switch the URL of the feed to:#
  • As soon as the change is complete, I'll redirect from the old feed to the new. #
  • All this is possible because we've built on good open standards. #
  • The work is necessary because of changes at Twitter. #
  • In any case you will likely see some glitches. #
  • We'll try to get them out asap. #
  • Still diggin as they say. 😄#

