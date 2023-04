I'm sure somewhere deep-down the Knicks still suck, but you couldn't tell last night when they eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in ten years. Also last night, equally surprising, the #8 seed Miami Heat eliminated the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks will play the Heat starting on Sunday at 1PM at the Garden . That's where I'm going to be for sure (watching on TV of course). And to think it wasn't that long ago that Knicks fans were wearing paper bags over our heads. The Knicks are now the team I always hoped they would be. It all paid off. And thanks to KD for putting the positive jinx on the Knicks.