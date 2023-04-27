I'm sure somewhere deep-down the Knicks still suck, but you couldn't tell last night when they eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in ten years. Also last night, equally surprising, the #8 seed Miami Heat eliminated the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks will play the Heat starting on Sunday at 1PM at the Garden. That's where I'm going to be for sure (watching on TV of course). And to think it wasn't that long ago that Knicks fans were wearing paper bags over our heads. The Knicks are now the team I always hoped they would be. It all paid off. And thanks to KD for putting the positive jinx on the Knicks. #
Tucker Carlson should just do a YouTube channel and a podcast (with an RSS feed of course, please). And forget about big media companies. Go direct. Keep all the profits. Don't get fired next time. And how about the Tucker Carlson from the leaked text messages, not the conspiracy theorist Carlson.#
I would love to read a chatbot-condensed version of the 28 years of my writing. Maybe in a couple of years they'll be able to do that well. I tend to repeat ideas over and over. We're beginning to be able to find those. Now can we eliminate the duplication and have the writing still be interesting? People seem so scared of having the machine alter our writing, but for me, it would be a service. I never am able to sit down and turn this stuff into a book, I just don't write that way. Maybe I could team up with a bot who would be the perfect editor. #
It's got a weird title, "Market Entry Error" because ChatGPT tried to correct what it thought was an error. I actually had a question about it, and as a result of the dialog, I simplified the text and avoided using a word some people would mis-read (as the bot had initially).#
When people trivialize what's going on here, they must not be using it well enough. It has a more intelligent conversation that most humans would because it never gets distracted, it always tries hard to understand what I said. It's a sad comment on us humans, we're very distractable, and even though we might have the intelligence to help with this kind of question, in practice we can't do it because our attention is so scarce.#
A quick story. I was once at a workshop, a free-form thing, where a group of people sat in a circle for three days. You could leave and come back, or take a walk with someone you met there, or sit in a corner and read a book, whatever you want. #
Anyway, I got some shit from a 22-year-old who had complained that it was awkward to get an erection at odd unplanned times. I was in my 40s at the time, and responded that some of us would love to have that problem. People laughed and the young man was probably embarrassed, so he shot back, you think you know so much because you're old. I asked if he though there was anything a person twice his age might understand that he didn't. He said no. I asked if he had learned anything since he was twelve. Oh yeah no comparison. Do you think learning ends at 22? #
I mention this because I recently talked with a friend I hadn't seen in 30 years. Very interesting and memorable experience. Like a time capsule. A lot happened in that time, obviously -- lots of learning, some of it intentional (training, therapy), and while I'm still the same person, the way I relate to the world is much improved in the intervening years. I could see it because I remembered what it was like then, and how different it is now. #
Last update: Thursday April 27, 2023; 10:50 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)