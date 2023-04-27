A thirty-year time capsule#

A quick story. I was once at a workshop, a free-form thing, where a group of people sat in a circle for three days. You could leave and come back, or take a walk with someone you met there, or sit in a corner and read a book, whatever you want. #
Anyway, I got some shit from a 22-year-old who had complained that it was awkward to get an erection at odd unplanned times. I was in my 40s at the time, and responded that some of us would love to have that problem. People laughed and the young man was probably embarrassed, so he shot back, you think you know so much because you're old. I asked if he though there was anything a person twice his age might understand that he didn't. He said no. I asked if he had learned anything since he was twelve. Oh yeah no comparison. Do you think learning ends at 22? #
I mention this because I recently talked with a friend I hadn't seen in 30 years. Very interesting and memorable experience. Like a time capsule. A lot happened in that time, obviously -- lots of learning, some of it intentional (training, therapy), and while I'm still the same person, the way I relate to the world is much improved in the intervening years. I could see it because I remembered what it was like then, and how different it is now. #
