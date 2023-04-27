ChatGPT as a writing coach#

It's got a weird title, "Market Entry Error" because ChatGPT tried to correct what it thought was an error. I actually had a question about it, and as a result of the dialog, I simplified the text and avoided using a word some people would mis-read (as the bot had initially).#
When people trivialize what's going on here, they must not be using it well enough. It has a more intelligent conversation that most humans would because it never gets distracted, it always tries hard to understand what I said. It's a sad comment on us humans, we're very distractable, and even though we might have the intelligence to help with this kind of question, in practice we can't do it because our attention is so scarce.#
Last update: Thursday April 27, 2023; 10:50 AM EDT.
