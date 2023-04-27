ChatGPT as my editor#

I would love to read a chatbot-condensed version of the 28 years of my writing. Maybe in a couple of years they'll be able to do that well. I tend to repeat ideas over and over. We're beginning to be able to find those. Now can we eliminate the duplication and have the writing still be interesting? People seem so scared of having the machine alter our writing, but for me, it would be a service. I never am able to sit down and turn this stuff into a book, I just don't write that way. Maybe I could team up with a bot who would be the perfect editor. #
Last update: Thursday April 27, 2023; 10:50 AM EDT.
