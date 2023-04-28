Apparently Twitter wants the MTA to pay $42K per month to use their API, instead of typing the messages by hand? #
Dries Buytaert really likes Nostr. "Its simplicity reminds me of RSS." That's high praise and a really strong endorsement. Dries is influential. My response. I've started reading their spec a few times, got lost at the beginning and never got un-lost. Something else is needed here. To start, a hello world server app in Node.js that I can type something into and watch what it does in the debugger. There shouldn't be so much guessing. Ideally, supporting a protocol should mostly be reverse-engineering code that works. Ultimately I'd like to see as many ideas directly stolen from RSS in one of these protocols. Why not tap into the huge base of developers who know how to work with RSS. Where I come from that's how you build something new, by using as much of the past as possible to make it really easy for developers (who are people, btw) to adopt it. #
