Back in the early days of the PC, we got a lot of putdowns from people from the mainframe and mini worlds. Our computersless capable, but they made the mistake of thinkingwere less capable too. We came from those worlds, and chose PCs because we loved the idea of having our own computer that we could do anything we wanted to with. That was never true of the larger computers. The result is what you see now. Same will be true of AI. It is that big a deal. Apple then dismissed the web when it first came out, but eventually realized it wasn't going away, so they ended up embracing it. So did the big-iron computer makers with PCs but they were too late. And even IBM which did have the guts to be a first mover, once they came to dominate tried to retake control and were flushed from the system. Microsoft did it too with the same result. When tech makes a leap, there's no going back, so we might as well stop discussing it.