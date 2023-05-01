 
Monday May 1, 2023; 8:17 AM EDT
No feed? Not a podcast#
  • Adam Curry says if it doesn't have a feed it ain't a podcast. Obviously I agree, because it's the truth, and this is how I responded..#
    • Adam -- as you know we've been having this discussion for years. #
    • Companies like Google, Amazon, Spotify etc don't care, they'll call a cheese sandwich a podcast if they want to. #
    • In the end, the word may come to mean nothing. #
    • Same thing happened with unconference.#
    • On the other hand -- a lot of people believe they have choice in what client software they use to listen to podcasts, and that will do more to enforce the standard than either you or I.#
  • PS: I asked ChatGPT and it agrees, no feed, not a podcast. #
  • PPS: I don't know why cheese sandwiches are so funny, but they are. #

