I love all these musicians, but as a man with thinning hair (an understatement) I wonder how many of the men in this picture are wearing wigs. Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison are obvious. The only one I'm pretty sure isn't wigged is Tom Petty, and it's possible that's a very good wig. I don't believe that's Bob Dylan's real hair, and I am absolutely sure at some point Paul McC switched to a wig, and I think there's a pretty good chance George Harrison is wearing one as well. (My father was convinced all the Beatles were wearing wigs in 1964!) Not that there's anything wrong with wigging, esp if your appearance is a big part of your product.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)