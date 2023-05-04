The internet of social media apps#

As a user, I no longer want to have to visit five sites to see what's new. I no longer want to have to copy/paste my writing into those same five sites. #
Each social net we belong to should have a feed coming out of it, virtually or for real, that contains a stream of all messages from accounts I'm subscribed to. How they do it behind the interface is up to each network, as with TCP/IP. #
Each network must present the same highly-factored easy to support and impossible to break API with libraries for all major platforms. #
It's up to each platform, or independent developers working on its behalf, to adapt their native protocol to the internet format. #
