Ideas for Twitter#

If I were in trying-to-work-with-Twitter mode, I would suggest...#
Along with the monthly fee, add a certain number of API calls to every user who pays. Then devs could make products for them, without having to pay Twitter. Make the thing self-funding so individuals could play not just corporations. Twitter is more of an end-user thing than a corporate thing.#
For $1 more per month, include some JSON storage for the user, accessible to the apps they grant access to, thus moving into an area AWS should be in but refuses to go. Storage that goes with identity for people not just techies. A retail-ized version of Amazon S3. It will be an enormous business. #
I'd comp devs who make software, and give them a special icon so people know to ask them for features. Incentives. Think like a businessperson not a school marm. #
You want to really clean up? Co-promote the developer products and share revenue. It doesn't cost much to buy developer love. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)