Have we given up?#

I think I figured it out. We've done it all, the human species. Fought against all kinds of extinction, and for a while we won. It's like in sports, once you've won the championship, the second time it's getting pointless, and by the third or fourth you really should hang it up. Thinking of LeBron James or Steph Curry, as examples. #
Well we won. Our species was trying to dominate everything and we did it. Now we have no purpose, and while we may not be conscious of this as individuals or collectively, it plays out in our having no idea what we should do. So we pass the time watching Netflix and Twitter, Youtube and Tiktok. Arguing about meaningless bullshit. Passing the time. #
If we had evolved to be a truly motivated species, we would reinvent ourselves, but we aren't that. We're a stupid selfish individualistic species, evolved to survive in a kill or be killed environment. We have no goal, no purpose, no meaning, so we might as well hang it up and that's what we're doing. #
One thing we did solve incidentally, no more character limits on Twitter! 😄#
