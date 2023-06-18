The old weblogs.com feeling#

One of the nice things about FeedLand is we can all look at each other's feed lists to get ideas about what to subscribe to.#
Yesterday I was playing with ideas, looking at a bunch of different people's collections, and I saw in John Naughton's feed list a reminder of a centerpiece of the early blogging world, weblogs.com. You could quickly see which blogs had updated recently so you knew there was a reason to go there. It was the beginning of what eventually became Twitter, Google Reader, Facebook, etc.#
Over time as more blogs came online, it got diluted, we had to come up with something better and luckily RSS came along, and without much thought we switched over to that and weblogs.com fell into disuse. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)