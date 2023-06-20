 
Tuesday June 20, 2023; 6:45 PM EDT
archive.org question#
  • If anyone from archive.org is tuned in... #
  • How did the archive of the RSS 2.0 spec get cut off at 2016? #
  • Screen shot.#
  • The spec has been on the web at the same location since 2003.#
  • Maybe I did something wrong? It's been known to happen. 😄#

