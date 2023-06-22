Baseball reality#

Baseball fields looked more intensely green in the 60s in contrast to the black and white TV screens we watched most games on. #
I remember how amazing it all looked in full color when I got out of the tunnel at Shea into the full magnificence of the field. I suppose that was a virtual reality experience then, and to this day our computer screens are no competition for the real world. #
Jerry Koosman at Shea Stadium, in the 60s, in full color.#
