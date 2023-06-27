 
Tuesday June 27, 2023; 12:22 PM EDT
My friend Doc#
  • Doc is about to lose his Harvard blog, and he's stuck in California with too much to do and is afraid it will slip through is fingers if he has to prioritize his time so as not to be able to save it. I wrote him this email. #
    • A perfect storm. #
    • I had something smaller happen when I was moving out of my house in Berkeley in 2010.#
    • My server was down, it was a serious system thing. But I had to turn over the house to the new owners and get in my car and start the trip back to NYC.#
    • I got a call from someone deep in Amazon, their CTO who reads my blog had asked him to call to see if he could help, but I had no time. I had to leave. 1.35 million reasons.#
    • After that, no one at Amazon will talk to me. They must have given me a zero in their rating system. I was offered Cadillac support and turned it down. #
    • How dare me. #
    • We suck Doc. We don't matter. I'm receiving confirmation of that every day, except from friends, who remind me that I do. #
    • So I'm your friend -- even if your blog doesn't come with you, you're still my friend. #

