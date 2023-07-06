Facebook is not attractive#

Earlier, I started to write about how boring, sad, depressing and unnecessary Threads is. How pathetic Zuck is. How I visualize the process that led to this product as being a combination of the TV series Succession and Silicon Valley. Facebook is desperately trying to become anything but Facebook. I like Facebook as a community. I have friends there who I would never talk with if it weren't for Facebook. I hope they keep running it. But I wish the company behind it would stop demanding attention because they are so completely unattractive. And btw, I can't get into writing on an iPhone. I write at a desk, or maybe occasionally a tablet. Everything about this product pushes me away. Maybe that'll change, maybe the people who are trying to get ahead on Threads will think up some new use for social networks that will justify using it. #
