 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday July 15, 2023; 1:55 PM EDT
Twitter approaches textcasting#
  • Someday tweets will allow you to link from words to any web page on the internet.#
  • You will be able to give a tweet a title.#
  • You can already style text bold or italic. They kind of snuck that in there quietly? #
  • I'd like to see them support Markdown.#
  • You can edit your tweets for up to an hour. That's pretty good imho.#
  • Twitter is basically checking off the boxes on the Textcasting vision.#
  • I wonder if their competitors are noticing.#
  • Also a nice RSS feed coming out of Twitter?#
  • And let me enclose an MP3 for a podcast.#

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday July 15, 2023; 9:05 PM EDT.

