No screeds on Twitter#

BTW, I find I don't write screeds on Twitter any longer. #
If I want to piss in the wind I either do it elsewhere or don't do it at all.#
I use Facebook more now, in addition to Bluesky, but I wonder why I use it because it's behind a very high silo-wall. I only realized today if say Substack were doing this, it would so irritate me that I wouldn't use it. I don't know why I give Bluesky a pass on this. #
Mainly Masto is interesting again because Liza Sabeter aka blogdiva resurfaced, and chose Mastodon to be her stage. She's so smart and irreverent and also incredibly dedicated to her truth. She's enough of a reason for me to check in on Masto. #
I also write on my blog regularly and seem to appreciate it more these days perhaps because it doesn't shut down on me, it seems to care whether I like it or not. #
PS: That's kind of a joke because I have always written my own blogging software going back to 1994. #
PPS: Of course I wrote this screed on Twitter, proving once again that it's even worse than it appears. #
PPPS: Facebook's folly -- akaThreads -- is of no significance whatsoever to me at least. #
