Tuesday August 1, 2023; 12:04 PM EDT
They write themselves#
  • From a Facebook post on this day in 2015.#
    • My blog posts always "just write themselves." If they don't I do something else. #
    • For me, a blog post is just the culmination of something I've been thinking about or a story I've told in person a dozen times.#
    • It has to pop to the top of my consciousness a dozen times or more before I'm ready to write about it.#
    • I blog therefore because I: 1. Think. 2. Tell stories.#

