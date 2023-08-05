Dave Winer, Human#

When I started at Harvard in 2003, one of the first things I did was get my official ID card. When I got it, there was my picture. Underneath that was my name, and underneath that my status: Officer. It was a bit breathtaking. A few minutes before I was a schmuck. Now I was an officer at Harvard.#
I just had that kind of experience again. I went to my profile page on DALL-E, which I've been playing with lately, and there it said I was:#
What an unusual perspective. Here's a place where saying someone is human is saying something. A familiar tweak I haven't felt in a while -- I am once again living in the future. 2023 has been like that for me, a lot of living in the past, and bringing it forward into the future, and then living in that future. I hope to do a lot more of that. Shoveling ideas from 20+ years ago that never got a chance into the future. #
PS: I get this feeling sometimes when I start using a new keyboard, as I did this morning. It's a nice one, the same model as it replaces, which I just plain wore out. It will go to one of my other computers where it won't have so much work to do. Its profile would say: Dave's Keyboard, Keyboard. #
Last update: Saturday August 5, 2023; 2:12 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)