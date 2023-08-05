I did some searches on Tina Weymouth, the bass player for the Talking Heads. In an interview with her husband, he said everyone's eyes were on her when they performed, I thought I was the only one. When I listen to a Talking Heads song with a strong beat (a lot of them) I think of her. That's what she represents, the driving power of the group is a woman. Try listening to this song and look at images of her.#
Last update: Saturday August 5, 2023; 2:12 PM EDT.
