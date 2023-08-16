Why NYC is such a great port#

I've always been fascinated by the history of NYC. It's where I was born and raised, so for me it's personal, and besides -- it's a very interesting place. #
For me the most interest is in its evolution. And you can see in this picture, 499 years after it was discovered, why humans decided this was the place to build an amazing city -- look at the size and shape of the port and how it's protected from the ocean. #
There are many other things evident in this picture. You could do a whole semester in college just exploring the whys of this picture. #
