Each bit of code is a blog#

Heh yes I still use Frontier. I do all my JavaScript programming in a suite I developed in 2014, and it's still great. #
This morning, I decided to take a minute and streamline something I'm doing a lot of now that I work from two different computers. And that involved doing something like what Jake Savin did in the same place in 2004. My comment is dated today. #
PS: If you have Frontier, download this file and open it in Frontier to get the updated bit. It's also a historic artifact, it uses a text-based file format called Fat Pages, designed to be embedded in a web page that was also the docs for the bit. We came up with this in the 1998. #
Last update: Thursday August 17, 2023; 10:48 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)