House of the Dragon spoilers#

I'm finally watching House of the Dragon -- the prequel of Game of Thrones. In Succession terms, it's as if they made a show about how Cousin Greg became such an interesting character. Or Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. #
But: House of the Dragon is not well put together. I found it hard to get started, I rebelled against the new characters in the same location, Kings Landing, only 200 years earlier. Incongruous, distrurbing and invasive. Who are these people where's the Mother of Dragons and Cersei Lannister fighting for the throne. #
I eventually did plow through all that, and just when I was getting into the characters, boooom, they're 10 years older and they're played by new actors that don't look much like they did earlier, esp the star. It's like switching the Darrens on Bewitched only with a dozen or more characters all at the same time. Oy!#
And before you could begin to figure out who was who, they went straight into a Red Wedding type thing, and I have no idea who did what to who or why. #
Anyway, I'm now on the second to last episode and back into it. It's finally feeling like Game of Thrones, and I hope they don't blow it. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)