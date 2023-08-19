Boring roofs are best#

I've bought three houses in my life and all have had "creative" roofs because I guess I find them interesting or I don't bother to look, or consider that roofs that are flat in places or have skylights, or worse have skylights in flat places, are going to have problems. Gutters get clogged and the water backs up and forms ponds. And if the ponding is hidden from view, you could think you don't have a problem with your roof when water is leaking into the wood that support the roof, and then you are in trouble. Let me say that again. You. Are. In. Trouble. One day a leak shows up in the ceiling and when you trace it back to the source you find a pond. And you realize it was right there all the time and you never saw it. And then you see a picture like this..#
Last update: Saturday August 19, 2023; 10:33 AM EDT.
