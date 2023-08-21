Today's DocServer#

As you may know, I've been reviewing projects that I haven't looked at in a while. Latest is DocServer, the online docs for Drummer's built-in scripting language. If you use(d) Frontier, you'll recognize both the format of the pages and the names of the verbs. Here are the docs for date.secondsSince and gitHub.upload to give you an idea of the range of functionality, from simple data manipulation to providing glue for powerful web apps that have well-thought-out APIs. This idea goes back to the late 80s when we were pushing scriptable Mac apps over excessive integration. Another idea that caught on, slowly, over time until now we take it for granted. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)