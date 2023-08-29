 
Tuesday August 29, 2023; 1:58 PM EDT
Is Twitter MySpace 2.0?#
  • I think now we know Twitter has become a MySpace-like thing. #
  • MySpace is still around it appears. #
  • It looks like some kind of music news site.#
  • But it feels now like Twitter is back there, behind us now, and nothing has come close to replacing it.#
  • Someday perhaps we'll go to twitter.com and see something like what MySpace has become there. #

