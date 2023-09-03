Albert Shanker in Woody Allen movies#

Albert Shanker, the influential American labor leader and president of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), made unexpected cameo appearances in the form of references in two Woody Allen films.#
In the 1973 comedic sci-fi film “Sleeper”, Shanker is humorously alluded to as the man responsible for the apocalypse. When Allen’s character, Miles Monroe, is brought up to speed after being cryogenically frozen for 200 years, he learns that civilization fell when “Albert Shanker got hold of a nuclear warhead.” This jest exaggerated Shanker’s reputation as a contentious union leader.#
Later, in the 1977 romantic comedy “Annie Hall”, Shanker’s name emerges again when Allen’s character shares a humorous quip about two magazines merging to form “Dysentery”, recounting that he told the joke to Shanker.#
Both references underscore Shanker’s significant presence in the socio-political landscape of the 1970s, immortalizing him in cinematic satire.#
Last update: Sunday September 3, 2023; 6:54 PM EDT.
