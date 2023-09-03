 
Sunday September 3, 2023; 6:50 PM EDT
Do I still use..?#
  • Basically the answer is yes. #
  • I have Facebook, Twitter, Bluesky, Masto1 and Masto2 in my browser chrome, and I check them roughly in that order.#
  • Since masto and bluesky have RSS feeds, the really important ones are in my main timeline in FeedLand.#
  • It isn't a political statement. No one cares which systems you use. I use these systems because the people there who I am connected to are interesting, or we have a personal relationship. #
  • People overestimate the value of their choices in social networks, as they also overestimate the value of their vote. Do what works for you. #

