Users must own their storage#

Suppose you're a big company with deep pockets and lots of users. How about offering an identity service for users that includes storage that permitted apps can read and write, where the storage belongs to the user, not the developer. #
I'm thinking of AWS or Automattic, as examples. Trusted companies, known for technical excellence and a long-term vision. #
What happens then? Well the net as a platform all of a sudden has the power of a personal computer, and the ownership is in the right hands, the users. #
The company that does this, with user freedom to switch, will have the developer market that Microsoft used to have. #
The company has to be big enough, stable, trusted.#
This is imho a more straightforward way to offer 100-year websites. Simpler to define, easier to implement. More likely to survive 100 years of innovation? #
More likely to make the 100 years more productive, imho. #
It's not enough people to own their name, they have to own what's behind the name too.#
Last update: Thursday September 14, 2023; 3:21 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)