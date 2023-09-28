Subscribing to OPML lists#

The concept of subscribing to an OPML file that the original editor can update over time is an interesting one, and it can have several potential benefits:#
Dynamic and Collaborative Lists: Subscribing to an OPML file that the original editor can modify allows for the creation of dynamic and collaborative subscription lists. Users can stay up-to-date with the latest changes made by the editor without having to manually update their feed reader subscriptions.#
Editorial Curation: The original editor can curate and maintain a list of recommended feeds. This is especially valuable in scenarios like niche communities or industries where trusted experts or influencers can share their curated list of valuable sources.#
Effortless Updates: Users who subscribe to an OPML file don't need to worry about individually adding or removing feeds. They can rely on the editor to make these updates, saving time and effort.#
Community Building: Collaborative OPML lists can foster a sense of community and shared interests. Users can contribute their suggestions to the editor, and the editor can incorporate those suggestions into the list, creating a sense of involvement and community-building.#
Easy Sharing: Sharing subscriptions with others becomes simplified. Instead of sharing a static list of feed URLs, users can share a link to the OPML file, making it easy for others to subscribe to the same set of feeds.#
Real-time Updates: Depending on the implementation, users who subscribe to an OPML file could receive real-time or periodic updates when the list is modified, ensuring they are always aware of changes.#
Aggregation: For certain applications, this approach could allow for the aggregation of feeds from multiple sources into a single list. For example, a news aggregator could curate content from various news sources into one OPML file.#
However, there are also potential challenges and considerations with this approach:#
Privacy and Trust: Users need to trust the editor of the OPML file, as they have control over the content. Privacy concerns may arise if sensitive information is shared via this method.#
Versioning and History: Managing changes, versioning, and maintaining a history of modifications to the OPML file could be complex, especially if many users are subscribed.#
Content Consistency: If the editor frequently adds or removes feeds, it may disrupt the content consistency for subscribers who rely on a stable set of sources.#
Technical Implementation: Developing a system that allows for real-time updates and managing conflicts in case multiple users edit the OPML file simultaneously can be technically challenging.#
In summary, subscribing to dynamic OPML files edited by the original curator has the potential to enhance collaboration, curation, and community-building within the context of feed subscriptions. However, it also requires careful consideration of privacy, versioning, and technical implementation to ensure a seamless and secure user experience.#
Last update: Thursday September 28, 2023; 5:27 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)