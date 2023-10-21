 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday October 21, 2023; 10:31 AM EDT
What is a reading list?#
  • A reading list is a list of feeds you can subscribe to.#
  • The author of the list can add or remove feeds. When they do, people who subscribe to the list are subscribed to the new feeds and unsubbed from the ones that leave.#
  • It means that there can be lots of specialized software that reads feeds, and the user gets to broadcast their subscriptions to all of them.#
  • It also means that influencers like Andrew Hickey can keep his community up to date on the podcasts he loves. Someday he will have a reading list, and I will subscribe to it.#
  • Technically a reading list is exactly the same format as a subscription list. The only difference is you import a subscription list, and you subscribe to a reading list. #

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday October 21, 2023; 11:01 AM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)