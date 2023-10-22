Next query: Draw a profile of a citizen of the Asteroid Belt in the year 2532 against a black background without stars. Make her a human woman, about 58 years old, no facial surgery, no makeup, a warrior and survivor of much hardship. Born in zero gravity so her body is skinny and long, and bones very lightweight. #
Drawing of a woman from the Asteroid Belt, aged 58, positioned in profile against a solid black background. Her appearance is rugged and battle-worn, a testament to her warrior spirit. Her face is natural, untouched by surgeries or cosmetics. Her physique is distinctive due to being birthed in zero gravity, making her appear tall and thin with fragile bones.#
Render of a 58-year-old Asteroid Belt female warrior in profile view. The background is deep black. Her visage reflects hardships endured, and her natural face is devoid of any surgical enhancements or makeup. Due to her zero-gravity birth, she has an extended, skinny body with lightweight bones.#
Last update: Sunday October 22, 2023; 1:17 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)