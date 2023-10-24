Art is about the observer#

I asked DALLE to do some art in the style of Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Rembrandt and Georgia O'Keefe. #
I asked for artwork about Twitter from each artist. Just about Twitter. My instructions to ChatGPT were: "Imagine Diego Rivera painting about Twitter." #
The designs were by ChatGPT and the execution by DALLE.#
Before all this happened I had an idea of what art is. It isn't the creation of the artist, it's what the observer creates in their mind from participating in the work -- that's the art. I'm not trying to twist words, this is just what I think art is. To the extent that my software is art, it is all about the user. What do you create with my outliner and news manager? You and us. What do we create together? That's the art. The art continues long after I've stopped coding. It starts when you recall an idea you had last Tuesday and improve on it, and relate it to someone else's idea next week and in 2029. #
It's why we're so puzzled by some art, we're wondering what the artist was trying to say. Not really important, what matters is what you saw. And there's a precise answer for that, and only you know the answer. Your exploration of yourself is why we make art. It's where the art is. #
With that in mind, look at what the freaking computer created. These are just a few examples. #
Last update: Tuesday October 24, 2023; 1:47 PM EDT.
